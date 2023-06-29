A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision between two motorbikes.

South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing officers have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision in Doncaster earlier this month.

On Saturday 17 June, at around 3.50pm, it is reported that two motorcycles were involved in a collision on the A60 Wadworth Hill, at the junction with White Cross Lane.

A spokesperson said: “It is understood that the motorcycles – a white Suzuki GSXR and a grey Yamaha MT-09 – were both travelling towards Wadworth at the time of the collision.”

The rider of the Yamaha, a 47-year-old Doncaster man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains. The rider of the Suzuki was not injured.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, including motorists who were travelling along the A60 from Loversall and Wadworth that afternoon who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please contact South Yorkshire Police nline, using live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 710 of 17 June 2023. Access live chat and online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage that you wish to share of the incident, please email this to [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the email subject line.