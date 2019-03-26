A57 in Rotherham closed due to serious crash 

Have your say

A major road in Rotherham is closed this afternoon after a serious crash.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement at about 3.30pm there has been a “serious road traffic collision” on the A57 near the Red Lion pub in Todwick.

The A57. Picture: Google

The force added: “The road is currently closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

“Whilst we deal with this incident, drivers are advised to take alternative routes and expect traffic delays.”

