A man and a woman are both in the hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters had to rescue a woman who was trapped in a car after a collision with a roundabout in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the A57 at around 10.40pm on Boxing Day (December 26) to reports a grey Vauxhall Corsa had hit a roundabout at the junction of Eckington Way and Moss Way.

Officers from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue had to free a woman trapped in the car.

An air ambulance as well as a road ambulance were also needed to take a man and a woman to hospital with serious injuries.