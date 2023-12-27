A57 crash Sheffield: Air ambulance called to scene of crash after car hits roundabout on Boxing Day
A man and a woman are both in the hospital with serious injuries.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters had to rescue a woman who was trapped in a car after a collision with a roundabout in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to the A57 at around 10.40pm on Boxing Day (December 26) to reports a grey Vauxhall Corsa had hit a roundabout at the junction of Eckington Way and Moss Way.
Officers from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue had to free a woman trapped in the car.
An air ambulance as well as a road ambulance were also needed to take a man and a woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Several roads leading off the roundabout were closed until the early hours of December 27 while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash.