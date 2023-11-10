The Doncaster Festival of Light returns this month with a weekend of family fun to accompany the the launch of the acclaimed arts festival.

Returning for its fifth year, the Festival of Light has become a much loved fixture in the city’s calendar, presented by Right Up Our Street, the Arts Council Funded Community Arts Project that has forged a network of people across the borough creating and being a part of brilliant art and culture.

Running from November 24 to December 3, this year’s festival - once again based in Doncaster Minster - will showcase three major pieces from arts collective Universal Everything, who’s work will be stopping off in Doncaster after having been exhibited in Barcelona and Seoul.

In addition, though, the opening weekend - November 24 to 26 - will feature a series of free family-friendly events in the Minster grounds.

Doncaster Minster will host a weekend of free family events - picture by David Sanchez

Doncaster textile and visual artist Karen Hall will be providing craft activities for families inside the festival’s distinctive Tipi - provided by the Yorkshire Tipi Company.

Also in the Tipi, an exhibition by Jamie Bubb - Faces of Balby Bridge - will offer a fascinating insight into the lives of people in the Doncaster community.

Tim Simpson will be bringing his Light Painting Photo Booth for a free family fun takeaway activity, a chance to pose for a family photograph as light art is created around you.

And throughout the three evenings, Fully Booked Theatre will be bringing their characters String & Strong to the festival site, exploring their surroundings and making new friends.

“The Doncaster Festival of Light has become a beloved tradition, attracting attendees from across all of the city and this year we believe we have an even stronger offer for our younger visitors,” said Festival director Sally Lockey.

“We know they will love the interactive installations from Universal Everything but the opening weekend will offer a whole range of other great activities aimed specifically at our family audience.

The Festival runs from 6.30pm to 9pm on the opening night and from 5pm to 9pm all other evenings.

Although the Festival of Light is free to attend, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, tickets must be booked online in advance. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street