A tiny tropical island is looking for a British police inspector - and the pay is incredible

One of Britain's remotest overseas territories is on the hunt for a new police inspector, offering a salary package of up to £47,000.

The role will see the officer posted on Ascension Island, which lies in the South Atlantic Ocean and has a population of 850.

St Helena Police have advertised for an inspector to lead a small team of officers responsible for the 24-hour policing of the island.

The two-year contract is available from February or March 2018, and candidates must have a British passport in order to apply.

As well as a salary of up to £28,000 per year, the job comes with a food allowance of £6,054 per year, or £3,054 per year if unaccompanied, and use of a fully maintained car.

The package also includes one return airfare to the country of residence for officer and family, rent-free housing with electricity and water allowances, and free medical care and dental care.

The advert on the Ascension Island website says: "If you are interested in leading a small team of officers delivering a public service-focused police and immigration service to a small island community, this is an ideal opportunity for you."

The island is volcanic, has a sub-tropical climate and covers an area of just 34 square miles, meaning criminals will not have far to run or hide from the new recruit.