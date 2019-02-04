A thug has been put on a drug rehabilitation programme after he attacked his partner

A thug who assaulted his partner and smashed her phone outside Chesterfield FC’s Proact stadium has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation programme.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 31 how Patrick John Hawkes, 24, formerly of Nether Avenue, Killamarsh, had been upset because he had not wanted his partner to pick him up in a car.

Hawkes, who went by the surname Harrison during a previous hearing, pulled the handbrake on the vehicle and ripped his partner’s blouse before smashing her phone.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing: “He was picked up by his girlfriend in a car. He wanted to walk home and was annoyed she had picked him up.

“While driving he pulled the handbrake to try and get out and buy cigarettes.”

Mrs Haslam added that Hawkes’s girlfriend got the car to the football ground and she wanted to get out of the driver’s side and he grabbed her and ripped her dress and grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground.

Police attended the football stadium on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, and later found the female at an address upset and frightened with her blouse ripped and her bare back exposed.

The defendant admitted to police he had smashed his girlfriend’s phone and had pushed and grabbed her during the incident on January 7.

Hawkes, now of The Bungalows, Killamarsh, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, damaging a mobile phone and causing a vehicle to be on Sheffield Road in circumstances deemed to be dangerous.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.