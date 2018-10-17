Halloween is nearly upon us so it’s high time you found something spectacularly spooky to do.

Many people spend their Halloween watching scary films under a blanket while others go trick or treating.

Halloween Fun House is coming to Sheffield - Credit: Fright Fest presents the Nightmare Project!

But, for others, Halloween is a night to get dressed up, head out into town and party the night away.

And what better place to celebrate this eerie evening than at a Halloween Fun House.

Plug Nightclub will be hosting the frightening festival and are promising it will be Sheffield’s biggest Halloween party.

As well as a terrifying ball pit of doom, there will be a haunted bouncy castle, free candy floss and terrifying Halloween performers.

A spokesperson for The Nightmare Project said: “All Hallows' Eve or 'Halloween' is known around the globe as the day of the dead.

“With all the circling evil spirits, rising zombies and all creatures of the night, it's the biggest & most terrifying night of the year.

“So we'll be throwing the most gruesome party of the decade...Fright Fest presents the Nightmare Project!

“We'll be visiting a bunch of you ghouls & gremlins across a number of UK cities this year.”

To get tickets, click here.