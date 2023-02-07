Two decades of improving lives, skills and helping local businesses grow - The Source Skills Academy has much to shout about in its twentieth year of upskilling the Sheffield City Region.

The Source Skills Academy in Sheffield has helped over 10,000 people get into work and achieve their potential

A registered charity which reinvests its profits to create a self-sustaining organisation which supports the local community, The Source launched in February 2003, David Blunkett MP cutting the ribbon to set the Meadowhall Way academy on its important journey.

The academy swiftly made an imprint on communities across the region, connecting people in disadvantaged towns and villages to new opportunities, supporting local businesses and encouraging inward investment

It went on to forge strong connections with local schools and colleges, local councils, charities and organisations such as Job Centre Plus and become an important contributor to regional, social and economic regeneration strategies.

Natalie Doherty, Interim Deputy Chief Exec, receives The Source’s 20-year recognition award from Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber’s Andrew Denniff and Ken Perritt, of GXO Logistics

Businesses large and small have partnered with The Source and strengthened their workforces - from multi-national corporations to leading local lights such as award-winning ASSEAL in Rotherham and B.Braun Medical in Chapeltown, and new start-ups like Sheffield's Cloud9 Fulfilment.

Said Tricia Smith, CEO: ““Having a job you enjoy gives people a sense of worth. That in turn helps businesses to drive the local economy. Over 20 years, we have amassed unbeatable skills and have built a deep understanding of what employers need and what helps communities thrive.

“We have helped to transform the lives of more than 10,000 people. 5,642 apprentices have gained qualifications, 4,099 workers have been upskilled and 531 NEETs who didn’t achieve at school or college are thriving after being made ‘work ready’ via our Traineeships scheme.

“Our success rates have consistently exceeded national averages and we start our anniversary year at the top of our game. Last year we achieved our best-ever outcomes at 78.8% of learners achieved their apprenticeships which is an 11% improvement on previous years. Of those achievers, 78% gained Distinctions.

Tricia Smith, CEO of The Source

“In addition, we received an Ofsted rating of Good and added to many years of award wins. One learner won Best Intermediate Apprentice in Yorkshire and the Humber, another won at the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber awards and others virtually swept the board at the Sheffield Apprenticeship Awards.

Added Tricia: “We are building on this success with bold future plans, to be announcing in the summer.”

Anniversary events kick off during National Apprenticeship Week (Feb 6 - 12) with The Source’s first Apprenticeship Awards.

On February 10 - N.A.W Celebration Day - 64 past achievers will gather at the academy to receive certificates for their accomplishments.

David Blunkett MP, opening the Source Skills Academy in 2003

Best Intermediate, Advanced and Higher Apprentices and Best Digital Marketing and Healthcare Apprentices will be announced.