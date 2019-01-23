A Sheffield city centre pub has just been slapped with a zero-star food hygiene rating 

Have your say

A pub in Sheffield city centre has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating.

Sheffield is home to some of the best pubs in the country, serving the finest real ale and tastiest meals to its customers.

The Wicker - Google Maps

There are many pubs in the city centre that customers can choose from if they’re heading for a meal or just a few casual pints.

Every business which deals with food has their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

Officers from the Food Standards Agency inspected The Big Gun on Wicker on December 17, 2018 and have declared that urgent improvement is necessary.

The takeaway was inspected on its hygienic food handling, its cleanliness and conditions of facilities and the building and the management of food safety.

The Wicker, Sheffield. The Big Gun

Inspectors ordered major improvement on their food handling and its cleanliness and conditions and declared that major improvement was necessary on its management of food safety.

The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at:

- how hygienically the food is handled

– how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- the condition of the structure of the buildings

– the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The top rating of ‘5’ means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards.

Sheffield City Council said it has a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene and revisits all premises with a food hygiene rating of zero, one or two to make sure that standards improve.

If a food business fails to improve, then the council will consider formal legal proceedings such as Improvement Notices, Prohibition or Prosecution.

The Sheffield pub dates back to 1796 before it was damaged by a fire in 2009.