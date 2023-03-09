A season of Spring contrasts at Sheffield’s Victoria Hall

Beethoven, the Carpenters, the Andrews Sisters and Dad’s Army – it’s all part of the varied spring music season at Sheffield’s Victoria Hall.

Sheffield's famous Victoria Hall

The city centre conference centre and performance venue has a busy programme of events lined up for the coming weeks.

On Saturday March 18 at 11.30am the Sheffield Symphony Orchestra and the Sheffield Youth Orchestra will showcase some of the music from their individual repertoires and combine to perform Beethoven's dramatic Egmont Overture and Samuel Coleridge Taylor's delightful Petite Suite de Concert.

And at 4pm on the same day, the Youth Orchestra will join forces with four community choirs from across Sheffield to bring together John Rutter's song cycle The Sprig of Thyme.

On March 25, Sheffield Music Academy Spring Showcase is a seasonal concert, featuring a mix of student ensembles and soloists.

On April 1 at 2pm there’s a complete change of pace as the hall welcomes Dad’s Army and Special guests.

Inspired by the classic BBC comedy, it’s variety extravaganza packed full withe memories of the stars who kept the nation entertained during the dark years of two world wars - and of course the Home Guard of Warmington on Sea.

The show features thje memorable sounds of George Formby, Vera Lynn, the Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and Gracie Fields, Marie Lloyd, Harry Lauder and Flanagan and Allen as well as many sketches from Dad’s Army, recreated together with some moments from the show’s lost episodes.

On the same evening, The Carpenters Experience is billed as the UK’s leading Carpenters show and featuring the voice of Maggie Nestor and eight musicians, capturing the sights and sounds of legendary musical brother and sister Richard and Karen Carpenter.

“Following the enormous success of our candlelit music events, we are delighted to be extending our programme even further with a real mix of interesting events,” said Victoria Hall Organisation Manager Rose Durant.

“Many people forget that when the Victoria Hall first opened at the dawn on the 20th century it was very much seen as Sheffield’s foremost concert space and that is a reputation we are working to restore with a programme of events that is varied and accessible to all.”

The iconic Grade II Listed Norfolk Street building is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

By welcoming so many different organisations and charities, the Victoria Hall is becoming a true community hub for the whole of Sheffield and a major supporter of the many different facets of city life.