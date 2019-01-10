A runaway Derbyshire shoplifter attacked two people after they struggled to stop him

A desperate shoplifter who assaulted two people as he tried to escape after a raid has been jailed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 9, how Matthew Rodney Boll, 46, of Holland Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, stole curtains from Dunelm, in Chesterfield, and assaulted two people after they caught him.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He was seen entering the store and staff kept an eye on him and it looked like he had put curtains in a bag.

“One of the members of staff asked to look in his bag but he said no and ran past her.”

Mrs Allsop added that Boll was pursued and he assaulted two people as they tried to restrain him.

One victim was kicked to her leg and side, according to Mrs Allsop, and the other victim was kneed in the head.

Boll, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft and two assaults after the incident on January 4 and he also admitted damaging a garage during a separate incident in August.

The defendant also admitted failing to comply with post sentence supervision requirements after he had been released from a previous custodial sentence.

He also admitted a Bail Act offence after he failed to attend a court hearing in October and he admitted breaching a previously imposed conditional discharge for other offences.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Boll has struggled with homelessness for many years and when he has been allowed to stay with others he mixes with drug-users and he has been tempted to use illicit substances.

Mr Wilford added: “Over Christmas he had no where to live and he resorted to eating out of bins to survive.”

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Boll to 18 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £260 compensation.