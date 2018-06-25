A professor has just announced that people from Sheffield are actually southerners

Despite being over 150 miles away from London, one professor has claimed that people from Sheffield are actually southerners.

Academic Mark Tewdwr-Jones shocked Radio 4 listeners when he claimed that Sheffield, as well as Manchester and Leeds, were actually in the south.

He tweeted a picture of a crudely-drawn map showing the north-south divide with Sheffield and Doncaster falling below the southern cut-off point.

Prof Tewdwr-Jones, a professor of town planning, argued that Sheffield had to be classed as the south as it was so influenced by the capital.

"There are several ways you could define a northern region, including “the post-industrial north” or the “north eastern peripheral region” – but perhaps the most pertinent question is where does London end?

"My map is a northern area defined as being ‘not London’, where London’s sphere of influence extends over most of the country - determined by two hour commuting patterns to London which is becoming the norm ”

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today's programme that policymakers should adopt a more 'nuanced' view of what constitutes the North and hoped to spark a new debate on the north-south divide'.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the tweet has not gone down too well with some folk on Twitter who may not class themselves as southerners.

Luke tweeted: "Apparently Doncaster's southern too! I'm from Lincoln and say it's almost but not quite north. Doncaster and Sheffield definitely are northern. As are Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and York."

Richard Bentall posted: "Maybe those above the line can be part of an independent Scotland? Nice for us scousers - although it does mean I'll have to put up with going through passport control when I travel to work in Sheffield."

Liam tweeted: "The one they have tweeted is a farce, Sheffield and Manchester two of the most northern cities - northern culture etc."