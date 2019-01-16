A popular pub in Sheffield has closed its doors to customers – but it won’t be shut for long.

The Dore Moor Inn on Hathersage Road closed its doors on Thursday, January 10, much to the disappointment of its regulars.

Dore Moor Inn - Google Maps

The country pub, part of the Vintage Inns chain, was famed for its relaxing atmosphere and terrific menu filled with hearty favourites.

A message posted on its website informed customers that it had now closed its doors as a Vintage Inns pub ‘to make way for something new and exciting’.

Customers will not have to wait too long for the pub to reopen though as it will be transformed into an Ego restaurant, serving freshly cooked Mediterranean food.

This will be the second Ego restaurant in Sheffield following the success of the original site on Surrey Street.

A statement on Ego Restaurant Sheffield’s page read: “We have some super exciting news to share. Soon there will be not one, but two Ego Restaurants in Sheffield.

“We are starting a huge transformation of The Dore Moor Inn so you can enjoy everything you love about Ego, the freshly cooked Mediterranean food, cocktails and friendly service, all within a beautiful early 19th Century pub on the edge of The Peak District.

“Keep up to date with progress on their Facebook page - Ego at The Dore Moor Inn, Sheffield.”

The restaurant will be opening in March with customers able to ‘enjoy all their Ego favourites’ at the dog friendly site.