A popular bar on London Road is set to close but it’s not all bad news for its customers.

Bar Ambasada PL, at the bottom of London Road joining Abbeydale Road will be closing down and making way for a new craft beer pub.

Jabeerwocky, serving food, world spirits, craft beer and Polish lager, will replace the popular restaurant, famed for its Polish food and beers.

The pub said it will be keeping some of the Polish aspects but ‘adding craft beer and a change of menu’ later this year.

Chris Tremblett, manager of the Bath Hotel, and Abbi Brown, manager of Freak Street Cafe will be leading the project and said they hope to open their doors in November.

They will be serving traditional Eastern European dishes including Pierogi, as well as Momos; which are Himalayan dumplings.

Check out Jabeerwocky’s Twitter page for more information.