A night of celebration in memory of Tracy raises £1,000 plus for St Luke’s

A night of great music and good company has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Vanessa and Pauline with (centre) St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna Kirk

Vanessa Lockwood and Pauline Hirst organised the charity fundraiser at Treeton Miners’ Welfare Club in memory of their friend Tracy Birtles, who was a St Luke’s patient.

The evening of music from band Echo Beach followed a series of events, including car boot sales, that brought the final total of cash raised for St Luke’s to £1,425.

“We are delighted that Vanessa and Pauline have been so enthusiastic in their support,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.