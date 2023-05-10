A night of celebration in memory of Tracy raises £1,000 plus for St Luke’s

Vanessa Lockwood and Pauline Hirst organised the charity fundraiser at Treeton Miners’ Welfare Club in memory of their friend Tracy Birtles, who was a St Luke’s patient.
The evening of music from band Echo Beach followed a series of events, including car boot sales, that brought the final total of cash raised for St Luke’s to £1,425.
“We are delighted that Vanessa and Pauline have been so enthusiastic in their support,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“During her time at St Luke’s Tracy herself organised her own fundraiser so Vanessa and Pauline have honoured that legacy and their contribution really will make a massive difference to the lives of patients like Tracy and her family.”