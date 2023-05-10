News you can trust since 1887
A night of celebration in memory of Tracy raises £1,000 plus for St Luke’s

A night of great music and good company has raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:37 BST
Vanessa and Pauline with (centre) St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna KirkVanessa and Pauline with (centre) St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna Kirk
Vanessa Lockwood and Pauline Hirst organised the charity fundraiser at Treeton Miners’ Welfare Club in memory of their friend Tracy Birtles, who was a St Luke’s patient.

The evening of music from band Echo Beach followed a series of events, including car boot sales, that brought the final total of cash raised for St Luke’s to £1,425.

“We are delighted that Vanessa and Pauline have been so enthusiastic in their support,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“During her time at St Luke’s Tracy herself organised her own fundraiser so Vanessa and Pauline have honoured that legacy and their contribution really will make a massive difference to the lives of patients like Tracy and her family.”

