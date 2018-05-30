A new TK Maxx is coming to Sheffield - and this is when it will open

Sheffield shopaholics will be counting down the days until the huge new TK Maxx store finally opens its doors.

Shoppers in Sheffield are already spoilt by the fantastic range of stores available to them; as well as the incredible Meadowhall shopping centre.

But, it's about to get even better for them as more and more shops prepare to open their doors at St James' Retail Park.

The park is situated on the former Norton College site, just off the Bochum Parkway in Meadowhead.

Greggs was the first retailer to officially open open at St James' with the centre due to fully open over the weekend of July 7 and 8.

TK Maxx and sister brand Homesense will open on Thursday, June 14 at 9am; creating 54 new jobs in the area.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx and Homesense said: “We are delighted to be opening our first dual store in Sheffield and bringing our dedicated homeware brand, Homesense to the area.

"We look forward to welcoming shoppers and helping them discover a huge range of extraordinary to everyday homeware, as well as big brand fashion and one-off gems under one roof and all at irresistible prices!”

Work on the complex is nearing completion and units are in the process of being handed to tenants.

The full list of retailers signed up for the new centre so far include Next, M&S Foodhall, Aldi, TK Maxx, Specsavers, HomeSense, Wilko, Mountain Warehouse, ShoeZone, Card Factory, Greggs and Costa.

Developers St James Securities said the scheme will create 250 full-time jobs, in addition to the 124 jobs created during construction.

The developer believe the retail park will complement other regeneration schemes, such as the £16 million revamp of the nearby Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre and the new National Centre for Sport and Exercise.

Retail giant Next has been granted planning permission to build a coffee shop in its store on the site, along with Costa and Greggs.

Norton College, the largest campus owned by Sheffield College, closed in 2015 and courses moved into a new £8.8 million extension at the college’s Hillsborough site.