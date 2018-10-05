A new stationery shop has just opened up at Meadowhall and it looks AMAZING

A new stationery shop has opened up at Meadowhall and Sheffield customers are very excited.

Typo has opened up their new Meadowhall store, selling stationery, art, decor, cards and more.

Typo in Meadowhall

The shop started in 2009 ‘filled with unique, fun and affordable stationery’ but now claims to be so much more.

A Typo spokesperson said: “We now have over 170 stores in ten countries, as well as our online store, that ships globally.

“Our products now include; homewares, travel and tech accessories, cards and wrap, as well as DIY crafts.

“Our one-of-a-kind products have seen Typo become the place to shop for cool customers around the world.”

The news has gone down very well with Sheffield customers and is sure to be a huge hit on the lower High Street.