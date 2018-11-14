Craft beer, dogs and vegan food – what more could you want from a bar?

Pour makes its much anticipated opening this weekend and adds to the wonderful collection of bars around Chesterfield Road.

The new craft beer house will open next to the White Lion in the site previously hosting Italian restaurant Luna Rossa.

Pour will be offering up to eight craft keg lines as well as a range of vegan and vegetarian snacks.

Best of all, as their logo suggests, the bar will be dog-friendly.

Pour Sheffield tweeted: “Lovers of pints, pups & pizzas, our doors will be open to you and your canine friends on the 16th November from 4pm! Some cracking beers lined up to celebrate, so come help us drink them!

“All the food we sell will be vegan, unless you want to have vegetarian cheese on your pizza, and we're working hard to ensure as much beer as possible will be vegan friendly as well. Basically, unless it says it's not vegan, it be vegan.”

For more information, follow Pour on Twitter.