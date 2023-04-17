A new partner joins Sheffield Car Charging Limited and welcomes the opportunity to contribute towards the sustainability goals for the city

Sheffield Car Charging Limited has been established for over 5 years, supplying and installing domestic and commercial vehicle charging solutions.

Scott Kent, Ollie Smith

It is a leading supplier and installer of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) in both domestic and commercial settings, including home charging, workplace and commercial across a number of sectors.

This work was previously undertaken, under the banner of Safe Bright Ltd, who undertake all aspects of electrical work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Oliver Smith is pleased to welcome a new partner to the business, Scott Kent, to help deliver on the growth plans for 2023 and beyond.

Scott Kent, Ollie Smith

He said|: “We both felt this was the right time to separate the two businesses to increase efficiency and focus on growth opportunities for both and create a new fresh corporate image for the EV charging business, SCC, to help assist in its continued growth journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was agreed that a strong corporate identity would further help to establish brand recognition and convey a consistent image across all marketing material, whilst emphasising professionalism, expertise and trustworthiness.”

Scott Kent added: “We engaged with local Sheffield businesses to help assist with the rebrand and for a logo which had an environmental feel to it, whilst achieving a professional corporate identity.

"We also felt the website needed a makeover, so this work is currently underway, alongside vehicle livery, literature and workwear branding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Kent, Ollie Smith

"Our clearly defined strategy is that of conducting business with integrity and transparency, focusing on excellent workmanship and competitive pricing enabling the best customer journey, from the initial enquiry stage to final sign off and handover and understanding who our customers are and what they want.”SCC prides itself on ensuring customers can charge on day one of their EV journey with their installers, testing, commissioning and helping with the onboarding of smart mobile App, and a demonstration of how to charge your vehicle.

Unlike the large corporate offerings for vehicle charging solutions, SCC offers customers in Sheffield and the surrounding region a more personal one to one interaction for a better understanding of their specific needs and requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flexibility and customer service are key when it comes to surveys and installation date and times, with SCC offering out of hours and weekend appointments as well as fittings as the business appreciates the busy schedules of a lot of people right now.

Initial surveys are at no cost and no obligation and are not restricted to one brand of EV charger - everything is built around suiting the individual customer requirements.

Scott Kent, Ollie Smith

Customers can rest assured knowing that the team consists of experienced trained and qualified professionals who bring a wealth of expertise and passion to the table, ensuring safe, compliant installations as well as all being Napit accredited, with SCC being an approved contractor to do any scope of electrical work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott said: “Overall, electric vehicles offer a sustainable alternative to traditional petrol or diesel vehicles, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment, lowering carbon emissions while saving money over the long term, an affordable, cleaner and greener solution which is key for our great city and its beautiful surrounding areas."