A new home and a new life for Emmaus Sheffield companion Shaun

When Shaun Turnbull was first referred to homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield he was depressed, had no place of his own and no prospect of getting himself a job.

Shaun Turnbull has received new qualifications with the support of Emmaus Sheffield

Now, only two years later and with the support of the Emmaus team, he has his own home again and he also has the new qualifications that will help enjoy a life on the road as a professional driver.

And to show his thanks for the team that helped him turn his life around, he is maintaining his links with Emmaus Sheffield by volunteering two days per week as a van driver.

“I have always led a nomadic lifestyle and had been a long distance lorry driver for many years, before I became street homeless,” says Shaun, who came to Emmaus Sheffield in 2020.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

With the backing of the Emmaus Sheffield professional support team, Shaun not only overcame a period of depression and also rediscovered a sense of self-worth.

“The support staff were there for me if ever I needed to talk and living in Emmaus gave me the confidence, encouragement and skills I needed to move on with my life and live independently,” he explains.

“Last year I decided it was time for me to rebuild my life and I asked if I could partake in a driver CPC training course as I know lorry drivers are in short supply and it’s a job I have done and can do again with the right training and support in place.

“Lesley, our Community Manager, found a course with Logistics Training Services Ltd and I completed this in September 2022.

“Lesley also signed me up to Sheffield City Council and I started to bid for properties in the area with the help of Janine, my support worker.

“I secured my tenancy in January this year and absolutely love my new flat - I am so grateful and I know I have been very lucky.”

In addition, Emmaus also supported Shaun to receive the funding needed to buy a truckers’ Sat Nav, in readiness for him starting work again.

“I am now applying for full time employment but in the mean time I am volunteering on a Monday and a Friday at Emmaus, to give back for all the help and support I have been given in the last couple of years,” he says.

“I would encourage anyone who is homeless or at threat of becoming homeless to give Emmaus a try.

“I was destitute when I first went to Emmaus and kept thinking what the hell had happened for me to get to this stage in my life.

“It turns out it was the best place for me and without them I would hate to think where I would be.”