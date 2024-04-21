A new dawn in HIV prevention: Terrence Higgins Trust's vision in Sheffield's Festival of Debate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terrence Higgins Trust supports people living with HIV and providing services for people affected to achieve good sexual health. It was established in 1982 when Terrence Higgins was the first named person in the UK to die of AIDS related illness.

Richard Angell, the Chief Executive for the charity, said: “I care about health inequalities and human health. I use an anti-sexist and anti-racist approach on not only how we deliver our organisation, but to the outcomes we're seeking to achieve in society.”

The most recent estimate suggests there were 106,890 people living with HIV in the UK in 2019, with around 5,150 undiagnosed.

He said that the charity is trying to make sure the government, local government and other parties are doing all the things they can between getting people diagnosed on treatment, getting people taking prep or using condoms to prevent HIV transmission, and making sure people are fighting the stigma that exists.

Mr Angell said: “It's a really optimistic time for HIV. We have all the tools necessary to end the epidemic. We can ensure that there is no future onward transmission of the virus.”

Dr Claire Dewsnap, former President of the British Association of HIV and Sexual Health, said: “We've collected our ideas about what we are as a community involving people with lived experience, as well as people who work in the field across the sector, including voluntary sector and medical field. And we have a plan about what we think is going to be needed.”

She said the plans include improving testing and to have better medical access for everyone.

Dr Dewsnap said: “However, there are lots of challenges. The top thing that I am worrying about is there's still a huge amount of stigma around STIs and HIV, and the stigma impacts particular groups more than others.”

Stigma is not just towards people living with HIV but around sexuality and gender. There is a lot of judgement based decision making which is not necessarily accurate.

Fighting stigmas is what this charity is doing. From unidentified disease to optimistic to reach no new cases by 2030 took only 42 years.

A brand new quilt built for Terry Higgins is currently on display at Millennium Gallery. This is the emblem for Terrence Higgins Trust for his legacy is leaving behind wonderful friends that were moved by what happened to him.

Mr Angell said: “This quilt was designed by people who knew him. It brings together eight parts of his life. I think this physical manifestation of his legacy and the love towards him is a really beautiful thing.”

For more information on this exhibition, follow this link here: The Terry Higgins Memorial Quilt - Sheffield Museums Trust