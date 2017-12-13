A new chocolate themed cafe is opening at Meadowhall and it sounds delicious

Have your say

If you're a fan of all things chocolate then Christmas has most definitely come early this year.

A new chocolate themed cafe and boutique is set to open at Meadowhall next week; with everything a chocolohic could ever want.

The Godiva Cafe will open on Wednesday, December 20 - bringing a world of chocolate to customers.

Famous for their Belgian chocolate artistry, Godiva Chocaltier will launch the exciting new cafe, filled with delicious treats for all the family to indulge in, just in time for Christmas.

Serving buttery chocolate croissants drizzled with chocolate to elegant petit gateua desserts, there's truly something for every chocolate fanatic.

The chocolate afternoon tea provides a twist on the English classic and there is even a shop selling all the Godiva chocolate gifts you could want this Christmas.

Godiva Cafe opens on Wednesday, December 20 near the Upper Oasis Dining Quarter.