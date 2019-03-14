A new Breed of pro wrestling with Sheffield at its heart

It started with daydreaming on long car journeys but is blossoming into one of the most promising new projects in British professional wrestling.

*

The poster for the latest Breed Pro Wrestling show

PIECE TWO

When the men behind Breed Pro Wrestling approached Lord Mayor Magid Magid for help getting word out about their debut show, little did they know how much he would become involved.

Excited by the project, Magid threw himself in feet first, and even played a key role in the in-ring action.

"They Mayor has been unbelievable for us," owner Mitch Smith said.

Breed champion TK Cooper (centre) with fellow wrestlers Chuck Mambo (left) and Spike Trivet (right)

"We have a wrestler called Spike Trivet working with us and he is a very outspoken right wing Tory so we knew him and Magid would butt heads.

"Magid was always going to present the title belt to the winner of the tournament on our first show and Spike was not happy about that.

"He had plenty to say in the run up to the show.

"The Mayor was supporting Lucky Kid and ended up distracting Spike to allow Lucky Kid to win and reach the final.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp with the Breed championship

"I think he really would have liked to wrestle."

With the Mayor set to stand down from his duties later this year, he may well be back in a Breed ring in the near future.

PIECE THREE

If Breed's first show last month was about establishing the organisation, their follow up in the grand surrounds of the City Hall's Memorial Hall is intent on advancing the story.

The Breed championship belt in the Peace Gardens, complete with the city's coat of arms

New Zealand ace TK Cooper was crowned the first ever Breed champion and will make his first defence of the title against Lucky Kid, the man who he beat in the tournament final with the help of mates Spike Trivet and Chuck Mambo.

"TK is in a heel (or bad guy) faction called Escape the Midcard," owner Mitch Smith said.

"The three of them have a YouTube channel, joking about being stuck as midcard wrestlers.

"We've turned it on its head at Breed and given it a more sinister edge. They know as long as they have the title they won't be stuck in the midcard so they'll do anything it takes to keep it.

"Lucky Kid is the one who get scammed on the first show so he's the right man to challenge for the title on Sunday."

One of the major attractions of Sunday's show is the presence on the card of Ilja Dragunov, widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in Europe.

It will provide one of the last opportunities to see Dragunov on a small scale after he recently signed with global giant WWE to be part of their new NXTUK brand.

"We're very lucky to have Dragunov because this is one of his last few independent shows," Mitch said.

"He is going to face Chris Ridgeway, an exciting up and comer who uses a MMA style so it should be a great match."

The fact Sunday is St Patrick's Day has not been missed and Breed will bring in ten Irish wrestlers for the occasion.

Tickets for Sunday's show, which begins at 5.30pm are available now, priced £15 to £19, from www.tickettailor.com.