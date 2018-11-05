A month for remembering...

Across the world, Christian communities remember All Saints and All Souls – the faithful dead.

In this country, many of us will at some point find ourselves saying the words, ‘Remember, remember, the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason and plot’ – calling to mind Guy Fawkes’s failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament and impose some absolute monarch.

And the whole nation comes together, using red poppies to remember those who died in world wars and other conflicts. Recently I was talking to some police officers about having a permanent memorial to those officers who gave their lives in service. We agreed that it was important to have such an epitaph in a place that the public could easily visit – like war memorials. One of the officers made the point that police and fire officers were not unlike members of the armed services in that they too were prepared to risk their lives for others. We remember the sacrifices members of the military have made in commemorations at various public memorials. Such memorials provide a focus for all sorts of emotions, enabling the bereaved – whose grief may be recent or long-standing - to express and channel their sorrow, and allowing the rest of us to show our gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who gave their tomorrow for our today. Sometimes people object to Remembrance Day commemorations on the grounds that they glorify violence. But I think that misses the point. There are different ways in which you couldcommemorate wars, one of which would be to glorify them through militaristic pomp and ceremony. But in this country we choose not to glorify military exploits at an Arc De Triomphe, choosing instead to remember the dead at a Cenotaph. Our mood is sombre, not excitable. Pomp and ceremony is our way of making our remembering dignified. So, if we are grateful for the risks that the police take on a daily basis to keep us safe, perhaps the permanent reminder​​​​​​​​​​ of a public memorial is the way to do that.