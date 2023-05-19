A mew-nique music festival comes to Sheffield

A unique music festival comes to Sheffield this Saturday - forget Glastonbury or Reading, this is music for the moggies as The Harley on Glossop Road hosts the very first Feline Fest!

Feline Fest is raising funds for The Sheffield Cats Shelter at The Harley this weekend

Don't worry, there won't be any caterwauling from actual kitties, it's called that because all money raised at the event will go to help one of Sheffield's lesser known success stories: The Sheffield Cats Shelter.

Now in its 126th year, the shelter has helped tens of thousands of cats find new homes and better lives since 1897 - and that makes it one of the UK's oldest surviving animal charities.

The cost of living crisis places charities like this under great strain, as their own costs are rising at the same time that their services are increasingly in demand. Cat Welfare Manager Becki Hollingworth explained: "Our waiting list for cats to be rehomed is growing, and we are seeing increasing numbers of cats and kittens being abandoned. At the same time our energy and vet bills are going up, and that's why our fundraising initiatives like Feline Fest are so important - to us and our cats!"

Nala overcame all the odds and is now happy and healthy.

Feline Fest takes place at The Harley from 2pm until late, and there will be acts and bands performing throughout the afternoon and evening.

First up is Kathryn Walker with her fun ukulele-driven interpretations of songs old and new and the evening will see indie, rock and goth bands giving it their all for a great cause, including Sheffield's folk goth legends Mother Of Crows.

Beth Hallett, general manager of The Harley, told us: "We're really looking forward to hosting this unique music event, as it's for a cause very close to our heart. There's great music all day long, so we hope that lots of people will come to The Harley and help support Sheffield's very own cat charity."

Entry is free (under 18s are allowed on the premises until 7pm), and there will be opportunities to donate to the charity on the day, as well as a Feline Fest merchandise stall. "It's not only a chance for people to enjoy great music in a great venue," said Becki Hollingworth.

Terrence is one of The Sheffield Cats Shelter cats awaiting their forever home.

"It's a chance for people to support our cats in crisis - cats like Nala who came to us recently in a heavily pregnant state and soon gave birth to five kittens.

"Sadly only two kittens survived, and Nala herself became very ill - she needed blood transfusions and extensive veterinary treatment, and our bill was a four figure sum.

"Thankfully she made a full recovery and is now in a safe, loving forever home.

"We could only help Nala, and many other cats like her, because of the continued generosity of the people of South Yorkshire."

The Mother Of Crows will be playing at Feline Fest