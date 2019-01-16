A man accused of murdering the baby of a Derbyshire woman is due in court

The case of a man accused of murdering the baby of a Derbyshire woman is to be further considered at Hull Crown Court.

Mia Gregson died in February 2014, aged 22-months, after becoming ill at home in Hull.

Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, west Hull, who is the ex-partner of Mia’s mother, has been charged with murder and failing to protect the baby.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Mia’s mother Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, faces a charge of failing to protect the baby.

The case is to be considered at Hull Crown Court on January 23.