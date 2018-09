If you’re one of the many people who rely on Sheffield’s bus services then you may have noticed something different this month.

Travel South Yorkshire introduced a raft of new changes at the start of the month for services in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire.

Buses in Sheffield

The changes are being made to improve punctuality and access to employment, and as a result of changes to tendered bus service contracts.

Here’s a full list of the changes, by service number, for every route across South Yorkshire.