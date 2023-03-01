A legendary phantom makes his mark in Sheffield

From the glittering glory of a great Parisian theatre to the gothic splendour of an iconic Sheffield landmark – one of the world’s most famous musical dramas is on the move.

A legendary phantom will bring musical magic to Sheffield Cathedral this May

Best known for its setting in the legendary Paris Opera House, Easy Street Theatre’s Company’s new production of classic stage melodrama The Phantom of the Opera will bring music and mystery to Sheffield Cathedral for four special performances this May.

Easy Street Theatre Company - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

With 50 members, each year the company performs two large budget shows at some of Sheffield's most prestigious theatres.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - and, most recently, Disney’s Frozen.

The celebrated story of the masked phantom and his obsession with beautiful young opera singer Christine Daae is the company’s most ambitious musical production to date and one that will take full advantage of Sheffield Cathedral’s historic architecture.

“We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to bring such a great drama to Sheffield,” said director Salianne Foster-Major.

“This is one of the world’s most enduring and popular love stories and one that we feel will be perfectly suited to this beautiful setting right at the heart of Sheffield.

“We also know it will be the perfect showcase for our wonderfully talented young cast.

“We pride ourselves on training young people in all aspects of musical theatre and many of our past students have continued to study theatre at some of the UK's most prestigious drama institutions including Guildford School of Acting, Performance Preparation Academy and The London School of Musical Theatre.”