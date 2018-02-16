A huge screening of Jurassic Park with a live orchestra is coming to Sheffield

Have your say

Sheffield City Hall will be transformed into a huge cinema later this year to show a unique screening of Jurassic Park.

Fans of Steven Spielberg's massive 1993 blockbuster will be in luck come September as Jurassic Park celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The Hall Orchestra at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The epic film can now be enjoyed like never before; in full HD and will a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams' magnificent score live to picture.

Spielberg's masterpiece will come to life as the orchestra perform its full score but, worry not, the dinosaurs will be staying firmly on the screen.

The nationwide tour heads to Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, September 13, with tickets starting from £28.

The first date kicks off in Brighton on September 8, before touring the UK, taking in cities including Glasgow, Manchester and Leicester.

Tickets went sale Friday, February 16 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Full dates for Jurassic Park in Concert

Sat 8 Sep, 2018 / Brighton Dome

Wed 12 Sep, 2018 / Gateshead Sage 1

Thu 13 Sep, 2018 / Sheffield City Hall

Fri 14 Sep, 2018 / Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tue 25 Sep, 2018 / Plymouth Pavilions

Fri 28 Sep, 2018 / Cardiff St David's Hall

Mon 19 Nov, 2018 / Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tue 20 Nov, 2018 / Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wed 21 Nov, 2018 / Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 22 Nov, 2018 / Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sat 01 Dec, 2018 / Hull Venue

Wed 05 Dec, 2018 / Portsmouth Guildhall