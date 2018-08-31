A huge outdoor screen showing a classic Beatles film is heading to Sheffield TONIGHT 

If you’re stuck for plans tonight and fancy watching a classic film in an amazing Sheffield location then you’re in luck.

Sensoria will be kicking off its festival with a special open air screening of the restored Beatles classic animation Yellow Submarine.

The screening will take place on Victoria Quays at 8pm tonight with tickets priced at £10.30, including a booking fee.

Sensoria will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ classic psychedelic animation that sees the Fab Four set out to save the music-loving inhabitants of Pepperland.

The film is filled with classic Beatles songs, including the title Lennon-McCartney song as well as “Eleanor Rigby,” “WhenI’m Sixty-Four” and “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds”

There will be special food & drink offers including bespoke ‘Blue Meanie’ ice creams, the Sunshine Pizza Oven as well as refreshments on site.

Seats will be available at the outdoor screening and it will be screened on the Canal Basin area of Victoria Quays.

Customers have been told to ‘wrap up warm and feel free to bring blankets’.

