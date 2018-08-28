A huge military helicopter has just landed in Sheffield - but why? 

A huge military helicopter has just been spotted flying low over Sheffield before landing.

The Chinook, recognisable by the distinctive ‘thud’ of its huge twin rotor blades, could be seen flying low over Shirecliffe at around 12.30pm today.

Chinook over Sheffield

The massive chopper then landed near the old Sheffield Ski Village before taking off again minutes later.

One resident tweeted: “@SheffieldStar Chinook doing exercises over Sheffield (Stannington)”

There’s no apparent reason as of yet for the Chinook’s appearance but it could be to do with training.

Northumbria Police explained last week that a pair of RAF choppers were taking part in landing training, after they were spotted circling above Newcastle.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an American twin-engine helicopter which has been in service since 1962 and is operated by armed forces around the world.

The RAF uses the Chinook for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.

They can carry up to 55 troops (more, usually 24 to 40) and/or up to 10 tonnes of freight. A secondary role includes Search and Rescue.