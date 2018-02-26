A huge 1000ft water slide is heading to Sheffield this summer - and it looks incredible

A huge inflatable water slide festival is heading to Sheffield this summer.

Summer is all about having fun and enjoying the sunshine and it seems Sheffield is going to be doing that in style this year.

That's after Sun Slider confirmed that they would be launching their new water slide festival in the city this July.

On Sunday, July 1, a huge 1000ft, three lane, slip & slide will be heading to Graves Park as part of the amazing festival as well as a Trippo Sun Slider slide.

A Sun slider spokesperson said: "We in Britain make the most of the sun when it finally arrives and now the fun has finally arrived with the UK's longest, wettest, slipperiest, funniest 1,000-foot, three-lane slip and slide waterslide, you can imagine.

"You just keep on sliding and smiling for 1,000 feet. What more can you ask for on a hot summer’s days with all the family?

"The slip and slide is cushioned on a foam base to make the slide comfortable and more enjoyable. This is fun for all the family, so slide your way to the UK’s most enjoyable slip and slide waterslide."

The festival will be heading to Sheffield, before pulling up in Scunthorpe, Manchester, London, Bristol and Leeds.

As well as the three-lane waterslide, there will also be foam and mist cannons, food and drink stalls and a mini kids water slide.

For more information, tickets and how to volunteer visit - https://thesunslider.co.uk/