'A good walk doesn't cost a penny!' - Sheffield folk react to council plans to tackle obesity

Star readers have been reacting to how Sheffield can battle a growing ‘obesity crisis’ in the city.

Junk food adverts could be banned and health food stores offered discounted rates in an attempt to reduce soaring obesity levels in Sheffield.

Food vouchers to help poorer families improve their diets and free water refills to cut the consumption of sugary drinks are among a raft of other measures being considered by Sheffield Council to turn the tide on bulging bellies.

Star readers posting on social media have been giving their views on how to tackle the problem.

Nicola Bradshaw said: “How about stopping handing out fast food licences out like “smarties?

“There’s five takeaways on a row of shops near me, other two are hairdressers. And make swimming free for kids, the prices are ridiculous.”

Vivienne Moyer posted: “You need a larger income to live on takeaways than you do to eat healthily.

“It’s down to choice. They should give out cookery lessons not food vouchers.”

Katherine Deighton added: “Educating people is great but what do you do when you can’t afford to eat how you should and taking a family of four to do some excersise cost a fortune.

“Stop spending money on stupid advertising and subsidise excersise making it available to all.”

Dorothy Briggs responded: “A good walk doesn’t cost a penny. I don’t bother with a gym I go for walks.”

Matt Clarke said: “Hardly surprising news given the number of people you see wandering around shoving Greggs into their gobs....and giving kids Monster energy drinks.”

Chloe Summers posted: “Take the Xbox and such like away. Free gym and swimming - never saw a fat kid when I was younger as we ate healthy and ran around till we were called in.

Good food isn’t expensive if you look for it - frozen vegatables is cheap and loads of healthly meals can be made on a tight budget. If people can afford Mcdonald’s, they can afford healthy food.”