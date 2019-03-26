‘A fire here could have been as bad as Grenfell’: New cladding for Hanover Tower

Council leaders in Sheffield are expecting to have safe cladding on the city’s Hanover Tower up next month.

Residents in the Broomhall complex have eagerly waited for safer cladding since 2016 when it was reported to have the same type as that which burned down Grenfell Tower, killing 72 people.

Cladding on the Hanover Tower block in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was taken down after it failed a fire safety test. Sheffield Council said a single element of covering on the Hanover tower block in Exeter Drive, Broomhall, failed the inspection

Now, the council say they are in a position to have the £4 million new sheets completely fitted soon.

The sheets will start to go up in April and are expected to be completed within three to four months.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet for neighbourhoods and community safety, said they are trying to get it done as soon as possible to avoid disruption to residents.

He said: “My personal view is that if there is anything else we need to do we do those at the same time, so we minimise disruption.

“All the preparation has been done now – it may not look it but a lot of work has been done and once the cladding starts going on it will go on quite quickly.

“By April we should start seeing green panels starting to go back up.

“The problem we have at the moment without the cladding is we are reminded why we have the cladding – in terms of cold and damp – so we are compensating people for fuel bills in the meantime.

“I think cladding is one of the great housing successes of the past 25 years, that’s partly why Grenfell was such a tragedy it wasn’t done right and people lost their lives.”

Some residents have been increasingly frustrated with the council about the details of the cladding and are demanding an apology.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “A fire here could have been as bad as Grenfell.

“If 72 people had not needlessly died we would still have Alucobond (dangerous type of cladding) on. Hanover was a deathtrap for five years. Children live on even the highest floors. When will we be told why? When will the council apologise?”

Hanover was the only tower block out of 24 across the city to fail new safety inspections.