A drug-driving Derbyshire scout leader was caught with ecstasy in his system

A drug-driving scout leader who was caught by police with ecstasy in his system has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Benjamin Raisin-Moss, 20, of Church Lane, Mapperley, Ilkeston, was caught at Heanor Leisure Centre car park, at Hands Road, with the drug in his blood stream.

Prosecuting solicitor Ann Barrett said: “It was Saturday, September 29, in the early hours of the morning about 12.45am.

“Police were called to the location due to some males around a vehicle and the report said they looked suspicious and officers attended and saw a vehicle driving out with five people in it.

“They stopped the driver and asked him to go back to the car park and he seemed under the influence with an intoxicant with wide pupils and he was slurring his words and his eyes were rolling back.”

A drug swipe test came back positive, according to Ms Barrett, and a blood sample was taken for analysis and came back showing that there was MDMA, or ecstasy, in Raisin-Moss’s blood.

Raisin-Moss, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said: “He is somewhat confused because he is not a user of MDMA and while being questioned by police he admitted having a spliff.

“He’s not a young man who does drugs pro-socially and he rarely uses drugs and this was peer pressure while he has been out with friends and he is a responsible young man.”

Mr Brint explained that Raisin-Moor only knew one of the males because he had agreed to give him a lift and the others were known to his brother.

Raisin-Moor also took a drink from a shared bottle of Coca-Cola, according to Mr Brint, and he believes it contained ecstasy because he claimed he had not taken MDMA before.

Mr Brint added that Raisin-Moor has been a scout leader for two years and he is a Rolls Royce engineering apprentice.

Magistrates fined Raisin-Moor £288 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.