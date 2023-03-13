A controversial classic comes to Sheffield with Brigantes Orchestra

Noel Coward walked out in protest, the man from the Daily Express loathed it and another national newspaper critic dismissed it as drivel…but exactly 100 years later, a controversial partnership between poet Edith Sitwell and composer William Walton is hailed as a musical masterpiece.

And on March 25, a new version of Façade - featuring the words of Renishaw Hall’s celebrated poet and eccentric Sitwell and the music of 20th century musical giant Walton - comes to Sheffield Cathedral as part of the spring season from The Brigantes Orchestra, offering the perfect afternoon break from the bustle of the city centre.

Starting at 4pm, the selection of Sitwell poems recited to a musical soundtrack by Walton will on this occasion be presented by reciters Zeb Soanes, the popular Classic FM presenter, and Sarah Helsby Hughes.

“Our aim is always to develop innovative programmes appealing to existing audiences but which also bring in young people and those who would not normally visit the concert hall and we believe this new staging of Façade does just that,” said Brigantes founder and music director Quentin Clare.

“The combination of words by Sitwell and music by Walton may have been controversial in 1923 but a century later it has become a much-loved but still extremely distinctive part of the concert repertoire.

“This is the sort of concert experience which is a bit different and a good way to get into classical music.

“Expect to hear a few familiar tunes and a huge variety of musical styles from William Tell to Highland dancing and the Charleston!”

“We are particularly excited that, alongside our orchestra, we also have performers of the calibre of Zeb Soanes and Sarah Helsby Hughes to bring the magical, eccentric words of Façade to life.

Now one of the most popular voices on Classic FM, where he hosts Smooth Classics at Seven, for over 20 years Zeb Soanes was a newsreader and voice of the Shipping Forecast on BBC Radio 4.

He is also the author of the bestselling Gaspard the Fox series of books and presents concerts with the UK’s leading orchestras.

Soprano Sarah Helsby Hughes has appeared with Mid-Wales Opera, Carl Rosa Opera, Lyric Opera Dublin, D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, Opera North, Opera Ireland, Pavilion Opera, Focus Opera and Birmingham Touring Opera.

In addition to her career as an opera singer,. Sarah has recently been acclaimed for her direction of The Pirates of Penzance at Buxton Opera House.

The Brigantes Orchestra, formed and conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare and currently sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, has been performing to critical acclaim at venues across the region since 2019.