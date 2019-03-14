A Chesterfield car-key burglar was stopped by the victim from stealing his Audi SQ5

A car-key burglar who raided a home was stopped just in time by the owner from stealing his Audi SQ5 vehicle.

Homeless Nathan Droniuk, 26, formerly of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, got into a home on Ashgate Avenue, Ashgate, Chesterfield, where he stole car keys while the owner was in the property.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on March 12 that the owner heard a bang and spotted Droniuk in his vehicle on his driveway.

She said: “The complainant had returned home and was in his front room when he heard a bang and saw keys missing and saw Droniuk in his vehicle in the driveway.

“He asked for the keys which included the house keys and he tried to get hold of the defendant to stop him leaving the area but he ran off.

“The defendant was still in possession of a key to that vehicle and a key to a second vehicle parked on the driveway.”

Just minutes later a witness heard an alarm at a neighbour’s property on Ash Tree Close, Ashgate, and saw a male inside this house and he alerted police, according to Mrs Allsop.

She added that electrical items of high value were discovered hidden in a hedge with keys.

Droniuk, who is of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and the attempted theft of an Audi vehicle at Ashgate Avenue from February 24.

He also admitted the burglary at Ash Tree Close where a Sanyo Camcorder, a Thinkpad laptop, a black camera bag, a Nikon camera, a compact mirror, a silver bracelet and e-cig juice were stolen.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Droniuk had been evicted on the day of the offences from his former home.

Magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing at Derby Crown Court on April 9.

Droniuk was released on conditional bail on the grounds that he reports regularly to the police station to confirm his whereabouts.