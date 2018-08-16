A celebratory Vasterbotten pie that’s for all seasons

The Brits have Cheddar, the French have Comte and the Swedes have Vasterbotten; a good, hardy, flavoursome cheese that can be cooked with or eaten as is," explains cookbook writer Rachel Khoo. "Vasterbotten is an area in the north of Sweden; the cheese is renowned throughout the country and almost everyone has a piece of it in their fridge."

HOW TO MAKE RACHEL KHOO’S VASTERBOTTEN PIE

VASTERBOTTEN PIE

Ingredients: (Serves 8)

For the pastry:

130g plain flour

1/4tsp fine sea salt

1tbsp wholegrain mustard

80g cold butter, cubed

1tbsp vodka

For the filling:

3 medium eggs

300ml single cream

1/2tsp fine sea salt

1tsp black pepper

300g Vasterbotten or mature Cheddar cheese, grated

1 small onion, peeled and thinly sliced

For the mushroom topping:

75g butter

250g chanterelle mushrooms, brushed clean

A small handful of fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped

Method:

1. To make the pastry, mix together the flour and salt. Add the mustard and cold butter, then use your fingertips to rub it all together until you have a sandy texture. Add the vodka to bring it into a dough. Place between two sheets of baking paper and roll into a circle that is larger than your quiche tin (21cm, 4cm deep). Leave to chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4.

2. Remove the pastry from the fridge and use it to line the pie tin. If the pastry is too hard, leave to soften for five to 10 minutes before lining the tin. Prick the pastry in the tin with a fork. Line with baking paper and pour in baking weights. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the baking weights and paper and bake for a further 10 minutes, or until the base is dry and firm.

3. To make the filling, beat the eggs with the cream, salt and pepper until you have a smooth mixture. Stir in the cheese. Pour into the pie case, put the onions on top and bake for another 25-30 minutes, or until the mixture is set but still a little wobbly.

4. When the pie has cooled, heat the butter for the mushrooms in a large frying pan. Once the butter is foaming, add the chanterelles and cook for four to five minutes, or until lightly golden and cooked through. Leave to cool slightly. Scatter the pie with parsley and top with the mushrooms to serve.

The Little Swedish Kitchen by Rachel Khoo is published by Michael Joseph, priced £20. Photography David Loftus. Available now.

Delicious.magazine tips: Technique: How to make a cheese soufflé

1 Heat the oven to 200°C/ 180°C fan/gas 6. Put a baking sheet on a shelf in the top of the oven. Brush inside 6 x 150ml ramekins with melted butter, then coat with dried white breadcrumbs.

2 Melt 30g butter in a saucepan, then stir in 30g plain flour. Cook for 1 minute or until it smells biscuitty. Whisk in 290ml whole milk, bit by bit, then cook, stirring, until the mixture bubbles. Cook for 2 minutes more until it has the consistency of Greek yogurt. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in 85g finely grated extra mature cheddar, 4 free-range egg yolks, ½ tsp English mustard powder, a pinch of cayenne pepper and plenty of salt and pepper. Taste the mixture – it should be slightly too salty.

3 Whisk 4 free-range egg whites until just stiff, then mix 1 tbsp into the cheese mixture. Gently fold in the rest of the egg whites using the whisk or a large metal spoon in a figure-of-eight motion, then divide equally among the ramekins – they should be about two thirds full.

4 Run the point of a knife around the inside of each ramekin to help the soufflés to rise, then bake for 10-12 minutes until risen and lightly golden. Don’t open the oven door until the soufflés have been cooking for 10 minutes. Give them a gentle nudge – if they wobble a lot they’ll need extra time.

5 Serve the soufflés immediately.