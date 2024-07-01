A Call for Responsible Pet Ownership In Dog Attack Hotspot
The firm is more aware than most about the devastating physical and psychological effects of attacks on postal workers, home delivery workers and other members of the public as it has a strong track record of successfully representing individuals who have been injured as a result of irresponsible dog ownership.
“Every year, too many individuals suffer injuries from dog attacks that could have been prevented," said Jane Cooper, a partner at Graysons Solicitors. "Supporting Royal Mail's Dog Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to help raise awareness about this issue and promote a message of safety and responsibility that we stand for in our legal practice."
The Sheffield postcode is the third highest in the country for the number of attacks on postal workers according to the Royal Mail. There were 55 attacks in 2020/2021.
Graysons Solicitors not only aligns its mission with the goals of Dog Awareness Week, but also actively fosters a culture of responsibility and care among its staff, many of whom are passionate dog lovers.
