A booze-plagued Chesterfield wife attacked her husband after he had been discharged from hospital

A booze-troubled wife who attacked her husband after he had just been discharged from hospital has been given a community order with a fine.

Sharon Carty, 50, of Chesterfield, scratched her husband around his face and struck him to the head, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Carty’s husband was discharged on December 4 after two days at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and was warned by his stepson that the defendant might attack him.

The complainant went to bed, according to Mrs Allsop, but his wife became argumentative and wanted him to return a coat to her son before she began scratching his face and striking his head with both hands.

Mrs Allsop said: “He put the covers over his head to protect himself and then ran into the kitchen holding the door shut while phoning the police.”

The complainant stated that his wife suffers with mental health problems, according to Mrs Allsop, and she binge drinks and when she drinks she becomes violent and things can escalate to physical abuse.

Mrs Allsop described the assault as a domestic abuse related incident.

Carty, of Wardlow Close, Boythorpe, pleaded guilty to assaulting her husband after the incident on December 4 at their former joint home at Downlands, Brimington.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Carty also admitted breaching bail conditions by returning to the couple’s former home to get a coat.

Miss Simpson said: “She accepts what she did to the complainant is wrong and accepts her part in that and she has shown a high level of remorse.”

Carty believes alcohol on both the part of herself and her husband has led to the collapse of the relationship, according to Miss Simpson.

Magistrates sentenced Carty to a nine-month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £120 and must pay £200 compensation.

Carty was also given a two-year restraining order.