A bee sculpture dedicated to Sheffield’s Kelly Brewster, who was killed in the Manchester bombing, has been described as a ‘beautiful sculpture for a beautiful lady’.

The artwork, which stands as a memorial to the 32-year-old from Arbourthorne and the 21 other people killed in the terror attack, has been widely praised since it was unveiled at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

The bee sculpture at Meadowhall (pic: Antony Oxley)

Writing on The Star’s Facebook page, Stephanie Folger said: “What a lovely gesture to have a statue in memory of a remarkable woman who was brave but sadly died RIP Kelly.”

Helen Hughes commented: “Doesn’t matter where the memorial is situated. It’s a beautiful sculpture for a beautiful lady Not forgetting the others that lost their lives on that tragic night. Well done to the girls who helped make this happen.”

Alison Buckton wrote: “It’s fabulous and a lovely memorial. Not only does it honour the memory of Kelly Brewster, but the other 21 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.”

Beverley Potts said: “I saw it today. It is beautiful, and a lovely tribute, but it made me so sad to read the names of the victims.”

Sophiee Louiséé commented: RIP Kelly. You will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

The ‘Beedazzle artwork, by Maria Shrigley, was one of more than 100 giant bee sculptures which appeared around Manchester in memory of those killed in the atrocity in May last year.

It was purchased at auction and brought to Sheffield thanks largely to a fundraising appeal led by 13-year-old Amelia Thompson, of Dronfield Woodhouse, who survived the attack, and her friend Darcie Parke, aged 14.

Dawn Proctor wrote: “It’s a beautiful sculpture. I saw it last night.”

Kerry Bowling commented: “Amazing. It’s so so nice.”

And Jean Hill said: “We have seen the bees in Manchester. They are great.”