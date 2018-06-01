94-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight on Sheffield street

Have your say

A man has been charged after a 94-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight on a Sheffield street.

Just before 12pm on 24 May officers responded to reports a 94-year-old woman had been pushed to the floor and had her bag stolen whilst walking along Lupton Road in Lowedges.

The 94-year-old sustained a broken wrist and was taken to hospital.

Investigating officers have now charged a 45-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Carl Auty, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with one count of robbery in connection to a reported incident on Thursday, May 24.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 26, where he was remanded into custody until his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on June 20.