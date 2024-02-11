9 towns and cities near Sheffield that are the ideal location for a weekend getaway

2 . York

Believed to have more tourist attractions per square mile than any other UK city, York is the perfect destination for a weekend away. Whether you want to learn about the city's Roman roots, Viking past or the infamous Guy Fawkes, there are plenty of tours you can catch while you're there. The city is also home to a web of winding streets flaunting designer stores, independent shops and boutiques, and each distinct shopping area has its own speciality. For those wishing to drive, it takes approximately one hour and 15 minutes, if you go via the M1 from the A6109. To go via public transport, there are regular rail links from Sheffield to York, the quickest of which is the direct, CrossCountry service which takes 49 minutes.