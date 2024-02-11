9 towns and cities near Sheffield that are the ideal location for a weekend getaway

There are a whole host of incredible locations on Sheffield's doorstep that make for an ideal weekend away.
The city is surrounded by an embarassment of delightful destinations, which are just a short car ride or train journey away.
Whether you prefer a city break with a wide array of sought-after bars and restaurants, a weekend in a location steeped in history, or a coastal retreat with stunning views, there is something for everyone in our list.
So why not scroll through, and see if your favourite location for a weekend getaway is included.
1. Fantastic destinations for a weekend away
Included in our list are incredible city breaks and amazing coastal retreats you should definitely visit
2. York
Believed to have more tourist attractions per square mile than any other UK city, York is the perfect destination for a weekend away. Whether you want to learn about the city's Roman roots, Viking past or the infamous Guy Fawkes, there are plenty of tours you can catch while you're there. The city is also home to a web of winding streets flaunting designer stores, independent shops and boutiques, and each distinct shopping area has its own speciality.
For those wishing to drive, it takes approximately one hour and 15 minutes, if you go via the M1 from the A6109. To go via public transport, there are regular rail links from Sheffield to York, the quickest of which is the direct, CrossCountry service which takes 49 minutes.
3. Scarborough
Located on North Yorkshire's picturesque North Sea coast, Scarborough has long been a firm favourite for holidaymakers from Yorkshire and beyond. The town's two sandy bays with gorgeous sandy beaches are separated by a headland bearing its 12th Century castle.
No matter the weather, there are a whole host of things to do. When the sun's out you can enjoy beautiful beaches, picturesque promenades, gardens, cliffs or a number of other attractions. There are also a number of things to occupy your time if it rains, including the Alpamare Waterpark, Sealife and plenty more. Scarborough is just over two hours away on the train, and you can get there in around two hours, 20 minutes in the car.
4. Buxton
The charming Derbyshire spa town of Buxton is a brilliant destination for a getaway, with its magnificent ornamental gardens and stunning Victorian and Georgian architecture and fabulous selection of independent shops, restaurants and bars. Buxton boasts a rich cultural scene, with venues such as the Buxton Opera House attracting visitors from across the region. You can be in Buxton in as little as an hour if you go in the car. Alternatively, if you want to go via public transport, you can get there on the bus in around one hour, 45 minutes, or around two hours if you split the journey between a train and a bus.