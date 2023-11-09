Sheffield General Cemetery is among the sites to have been saved in the last year

Historic England has revealed its latest 'Heritage at Risk' register, with three South Yorkshire sites removed and one added to the list.

Sheffield General Cemetery and the general cemetery conservation area have both been removed following the completion of a £3.8 million restoration project.

The Grade II*-listed Camellia House in the grounds of the huge Wentworth Woodhouse stately home in Rotherham has also been removed after it was repaired and transformed into a public tearoom, with the historic blooms protected. It is due to open to the public in spring 2024.

They are among 13 sites across Yorkshire which have been saved over the last year, while seven sites within the county have been added to the Heritage at Risk Register 2023.

Among the new additions is the kitchen garden wall at Cannon Hall in Barnsley, which Historic England says is at risk of collapsing onto the path and has had to be fenced off.

The register includes buildings and other places which are considered to be at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development. The South Yorkshire sites on the list range from churches and a castle to a 1960s housing development.

In total across England, there are 4,871 entries on the latest list, which is 48 fewer than in 2022.

Historic England said it had awarded almost £1.2 million in repair grants to 12 historic sites across Yorkshire which were deemed to be at risk. It praised the help and commitment of communities, charities and the properties' owners to help preserve them for future generations.

Tom Frater, regional director for Historic England in the North East and Yorkshire, said: “Protecting our heritage in Yorkshire is so important. It is truly inspirational to see communities in the region coming together to save historic places and find new uses for them."

Below are nine of the sites in Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham which are included in the 2023 Heritage At Risk register.

To view Historic England's Heritage at Risk register in full, visit: https://historicengland.org.uk/advice/heritage-at-risk/.

Church of St Mary The parish church on Howard Road, in Walkley, Sheffield, was built in the Gothic revival style and dates back to 1869, with its vestry being added in 1928. Historic England says some repairs have been made but the north and south aisle roofs remain in poor condition. An unsuccessful application to National Lottery Heritage Fund's former Grants for Places of Worship scheme was made in 2017. The Grade II-listed building is described as being in a 'poor' condition, with 'slow decay' and 'no solution agreed' for its repair

Hillsborough Park The 49-acre park in Sheffield dates back to the 19th century and was officially opened in 1892. Two years later, boundary extensions brought it within Sheffield's city limits. Heritage England describes Hillsborough Park's condition as 'poor' and 'deteriorating'

Park Hill flats The iconic Grade II*-listed flats overlooking Sheffield city centre were built between 1957 and 1960. The 'innovative' blocks with their wide 'streets in the sky' pathways on each storey were designed by Jack Lynn and Ivor Smith as part of the post-war slum clearance. Their condition is described by Historic England as 'poor' but they are in the lowest priority category as redevelopment by Urban Splash is well underway, with three out of the five phases already completed and planning consent granted for the remaining two phases.