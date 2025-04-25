Barugh Green Road: Tragedy as 86-year-old man dies in Barnsley crash as police ask for witnesses

By Ciara Healy
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:24 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Barnsley in which an 86-year-old man died.

Emergency services were called to Barugh Green Road at 3.33pm on Thursday, April 24, after reports of a serious crash involving a blue Land Rover and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of the Land Rover was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services are responding to a collision on Barugh Green Road in Barnsley. Emergency services are responding to a collision on Barugh Green Road in Barnsley.
Emergency services are responding to a collision on Barugh Green Road in Barnsley. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 571 of April 24, 2025.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

