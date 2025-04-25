Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Barnsley in which an 86-year-old man died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Barugh Green Road at 3.33pm on Thursday, April 24, after reports of a serious crash involving a blue Land Rover and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the driver of the Land Rover was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services are responding to a collision on Barugh Green Road in Barnsley. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 571 of April 24, 2025.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.