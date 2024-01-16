The woman was taken to hospital with injuries where she sadly later died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the death of a pedestrian, aged 85, following a road traffic collision in Barnsley.

On Saturday (January 13), at 10.46am, police were called to Wombwell Lane (A633), near the junction with Ash Street, following reports of a collision involving a grey Vauxhall Astra and an elderly woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries where she sadly later died.

Wombwell Lane, near Ash Street, in Barnsley.

The driver of the Astra remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The police are asking for any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who hold dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

You can report information on the online portal, live chat or by calling 101, and quoting incident number 332 of 13 January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].