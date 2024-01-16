Barnsley road traffic collision: 85-year-old woman dies after being hit by car on Wombwell Lane
The woman was taken to hospital with injuries where she sadly later died.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the death of a pedestrian, aged 85, following a road traffic collision in Barnsley.
On Saturday (January 13), at 10.46am, police were called to Wombwell Lane (A633), near the junction with Ash Street, following reports of a collision involving a grey Vauxhall Astra and an elderly woman.
The driver of the Astra remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
The police are asking for any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who hold dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
You can report information on the online portal, live chat or by calling 101, and quoting incident number 332 of 13 January 2024.
Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].
You can also provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.