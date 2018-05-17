7 ideal jobs currently on offer in Sheffield if you want to work in healthcare

Have your say

Want to work in the healthcare industry?

Sheffield has some excellent job opportunities currently on offer in a range of fields, which could be the ideal next step in your medical career.

Salaried General Practitioner, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Health and Social Care is recruiting for a salaried general practitioner to join the Darnall Primary Care Centre, a 75000 patient practice situated in a large new building.

Successful candidates can enjoy the benefits of working within a large NHS organisation, salary sacrifice schemes, such as childcare vouchers and cycle to work initiatives, and a supportive working environment.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Functional Assessor Doctor, The Centre for Health and Disability Assessments

Are you a qualified Doctor with at least two year's post-registration experience?

The Centre for Health and Disability Assessments is looking for experienced Doctors to join their team as Functional Assessors, conducting both file-work and face-to-face assessments.

Perks include flexible benefits and coverage of General Medical Council registration fees.

Apply here: jobmedic.co.uk



Mental Health Nurse, Maxxima

Are you passionate about helping people?

This role involves working at a private eating disorders clinic which treats individuals aged between 13 and 65 years, providing high quality care to peoplpe who are experiencing difficulties with eating disorders.

Candidates much be a Registered Mental Health Nurse to apply and must have experience working within eating disorders, or with adolescents.

Apply here: reed.co.uk



Care Assistant, Newcross Healthcare

Tasked with delivering a high level of personal care, including dressing, washing and toileting, this role requires both compassion and respect, and an enthusiasm for looking after others.

Successful candidates can enjoy ongoing training and development which is earned through credits as you work, ensuring plenty of opportunity for progression.

Apply here: newcrosshealthcare.com



Practice Nurse, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Do you have experience of working in a general practice?

The City Practice in Sheffield city centre are on the hunt for a reliable, enthusiastic and motivated nurse to provide excellent care to patients as part of their small and supportive clinical team.

The role also involves attending regular educational meetings to support your learning and development.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Carer, HC One

If you have a background in health and social care and an enthusiams for both working with and caring for others, this could be the ideal role for you.

HC One's dementia, nursing, residential and specialist care homes offer an array of support to individuals, from getting them involved in general activities to offering emotional support, so strong communication skills, empathy and kindness are a must.

Apply here: carehome.co.uk



Advanced Physiotherapist, Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust

The Sheffield Children's Hospital Gait Laboratory are recruiting for a physiotherapist to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team providing expertise in the management of patients with neurological and orthopaedic diagnoses.

Clinical experience in paediatrics, neurology and orthopaedics is required, along with an interest in research and teaching.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk