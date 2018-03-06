6 unusual ideas to celebrate Mother's Day in Sheffield

Stuck for ideas on how to celebrate Mother's Day?

These events offer something a bit more out of the ordinary to make sure your mum's special day is a memorable one.

Get baking

Have fun getting creative in the kitchen at a special Mother's Day 'doughnot' making workshop at Krynkl, hosted by Elly Joy, popular creator of guilt-free indulgences.

The naked gluten free and vegan doughnots (two vanilla and two chocolate) will be provided and an array of glazes and toppings will be available for you to craft your own tasty creations.

Visit: Krynkl, 318-328 Shalesmoor, S3 8UL - eventbrite.co.uk

Discover new music

Having kicked off on Monday 5 March, Sheffield's Classical Fringe will be in town until Mother's Day at the Winter Garden and Virgin Money Lounge, offering the ideal opportunity for you and your mum to discover new music together.

Live classical performances will be provided by Sheffield Flute Choir, Octogenesis and Hallam Sinfonia String Quartet, among others.

More info: classicalsheffield.org.uk

Enjoy a tipple

Celebrate Mother's Day a little earlier this year and treat your mum to a tipple or two as The Gin Society arrives in Sheffield for the very first time, bringing with it more than 120 varieties of gins from around the world to try.

In the city on Friday 9 March until Saturday 10 March, there are plenty of exciting fruit flavoured gins and crafty cocktails to be had with a hint of vintage jazz, swing and lindy hop music provided the perfect relaxing soundtrack.

Visit: The Gin Society Festival, The Cutler's Hall, 7-15 Cutler's Hall Church Street, S1 1HG - theginsociety.bar

Go vintage hunting

Dubbed as the UK's best vintage fair, Lou Lou's will be rolling into Sheffield City Hall on Saturday 10 March, from 11am to 5pm, just in time for Mother's Day.

The fair brings with it some of the UK's finest vintage traders, with goods including vintage fashion, accessories, homeware and collectables - perfect for picking up something original.

There will also be a vintage tea room, provided Secret Cake Club, and Bombshell Sheffield Salon will be on site so you can treat your mum to a stunning vintage makeover.

Visit: Lou Lou's Vintage Fair, Sheffield City Hall, Barker's Pool, S1 2JA - thevintagefair.com

Dine alfresco

Liven up your Mother's Day celebrations with a visit to Leopold Square, where from 12pm to 4pm it will come alive with free live entertainment to enjoy and the opportunity to dine alfresco on The Square's multiple heated tearraces.

Sheffield musician, Martin Robinson, will be performing a mix of well-known hits to keep you entertained, with covers of Take That, Michael Bublé and Michael Jackson on the setlist.

Visit: Leopold Square, S1 2JG - leopoldsquare.com

Visit the animals

Have fun meeting the meerkats, lemurs, butterflies, birds and other array of wildlife from around the world at The Tropical Butterfly House, before taking some time to relax in Lottie's Coffee Lounge where a special Mother's Day weekend afternoon tea will be served from 11am to 4pm, from Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 March, for just £14.75 per person.

Visit: The Tropical Butterfly House, Woodsetts Road, North Anston, S25 4EQ - butterflyhouse.co.uk