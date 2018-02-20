6 dream jobs currently up for grabs in Sheffield

Eager for a career change? These six dream jobs currently available in Sheffield could be just what you’re searching for.

Games Master, The Great Escape Game

If you have a flair for theatrics and love working with people, why not pour your enthusiasm into delivering a memorable experience for customers as they take on The Great Escape?

You will be tasked with explaining the rules, observing the game and stimulating customers’ anticipation to ensure their escape experience is an unforgettable one.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Artisan Head Baker, Cawa Coffee

Fancy yourself as the next star baker?

Cawa Coffee has an exciting opportunity for an experience head baker to join the team, where you’ll be tasked with making freshly baked bread, patisserie and gourmet tapas, with the chance to create innovative new products.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Super Fun Kids Science Presenter, Sublime Science

This unique position requires boundless enthusiasm and a willingness to get stuck in with creating exciting science experiments.

You will be tasked with making sweets, slime and magical potions, among others, to both entertain and educate children, with the key emphasis on having fun.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Visual Merchandiser, House of Fraser

If you have a keen sense of style and a creative flair, House of Fraser have the ideal role to let your artistic side run free as you’ll be tasked with creating eye-catching window displays, dressing mannequins and making the store look fabulous.

The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in fashion and plenty of imagination.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Head Chef, Strada

Ever dreamed of running your own kitchen?

Strada Sheffield are recruiting for a passionate head chef to join their team to produce high quality dishes for their stylish Italian eatery.

You will get to work as part of friendly team in a fast paced environment that promises to keep you on your toes.

Apply here: caterer.com

Assistant Football Coach, Diddikicks

If you have a passion for teaching and working with children, and a love of football, then this assistant coaching role with the largest pre-school football coaching company in the North of England is the perfect position to impart your wisdom.

Working with children aged between 18 months and five years old, it’s a job that is guaranteed to be both fun and rewarding.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk