£550,000 drive to boost global tourism to Sheffield takes shape

Ambitious plans to attract more tourists from across Europe to Sheffield are taking shape.

Sheffield Council was last year awarded £500,000 by Visit England to create and promote 'adrenaline-fuelled' city breaks for international adventure sports enthusiasts.

It is now drawing up plans for how to use that cash, which must be spent by the end of March next year, along with £50,000 of its own money.

One of the key goals is to make it easier for people to book city breaks by packaging up existing products to create themed itineraries targeted at specific groups.

The council also wants to raise awareness among an international audience about the adventures potentially awaiting them within Sheffield and surrounding areas.

A new report by Diana Buckley, head of the council's Marketing Sheffield arm, states: "The funding will support new activity to promote Sheffield as a tourist destination, stimulating new economic activity and raising the profile of the city to an international audience.

"As well generating direct benefits for local businesses, it is anticipated that the organisational learning from managing the project will leave a legacy for future initiatives relating to tourism."

Her report claims making it easier for people to find out about the outdoor pursuits in the city will help not just international tourists and the local businesses they patronise, but will help local residents stay abreast of what's happening on their doorstep.

She describes how the council plans to develop its strategy in partnership with companies running outdoor activities, sports groups and transport operators, among other groups.

Nearly £170,000 would be spent developing new tourism products, and more than £180,000 would go towards creating fresh itineraries for travellers and marketing the breaks, under the provisional budget proposals.

The new tourism drive could tie in with plans to redevelop Sheffield's derelict Ski Village site as an extreme sports hub, which were announced late last year.